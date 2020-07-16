Survey: Average viewer has streamed 3 series in lockdown

Streaming services such as Netflix have completely transformed entertainment consumption, making it normal for box sets to be polished off over the space of a weekend, according to British online retailer musicMagpie, which has surveyed the UK to reveal what the new streaming etiquette guidelines are, how often they are watching, and what the most popular series are.
Episodes and binging:
Getting absorbed in a series is a sure-fire way to lose track of an evening thanks to auto-play. But how many episodes until it is officially considered a binge?
Couples who stream together:
A hectic schedule can sometimes mean it is difficult to continue watching a series together as planned. But how many of us have succumbed to temptation?
Lockdown viewing habits:
Chances are many of us might be watching a bit more TV than usual lately.
What’s worth watching?
With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to begin. musicMagpie found out what the nation thinks of some of the most popular series of the past decade.
Detailed findings include:
|Rank
|Series
|% respondents who have seen it
|1
|Sherlock
|55%
|2
|Peaky Blinders
|53%
|3
|Game of Thrones
|51%
|4
|Line of Duty
|51%
|5
|Killing Eve
|48%
|6
|Breaking Bad
|48%
|7
|The Walking Dead
|47%
|8
|Stranger Things
|44%
|9
|Chernobyl
|42%
|10
|Homeland
|40%
|11
|The Crown
|39%
|12
|Suits
|37%
|13
|Black Mirror
|36%
|14
|Westworld
|35%
|15
|Fleabag
|35%
|16
|The Wire
|33%
|17
|Ozark
|28%
|18
|Top Boy
|26%
|19
|Power
|26%
|20
|Mind Hunter
|25%
Westworld was considered the most overrated by viewers
|Rank
|Series
|1
|Westworld
|2
|Suits
|3
|Fleabag
|4
|Power
|5
|The Walking Dead
The last season seems to have really stung, with 16-24 year olds naming GoT their most overrated
|Age
|Series
|16-24
|Game of Thrones
|25-34
|Top Boy
|35-44
|Fleabag
|45-54
|Power
|55+
|Westworld
The most binge-worthy shows by city:
Line of Duty storms ahead as the most bingeworthy series, with seven cities naming that as their favourite.
|City
|Show
|Edinburgh
|Game of Thrones
|Glasgow
|Line of Duty
|Belfast
|Line of Duty
|Newcastle
|Peaky Blinders
|Leeds
|Peaky Blinders
|Manchester
|Line of Duty
|Liverpool
|Line of Duty
|Sheffield
|Line of Duty
|Norwich
|Stranger Things
|Nottingham
|Peaky Blinders
|Birmingham
|Peaky Blinders
|Cardiff
|Game of Thrones
|London
|Breaking Bad
|Bristol
|Line of Duty
|Brighton
|Line of Duty
|Southampton
|Killing Eve
|Plymouth
|Sherlock
