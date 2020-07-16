Survey: Average viewer has streamed 3 series in lockdown

Streaming services such as Netflix have completely transformed entertainment consumption, making it normal for box sets to be polished off over the space of a weekend, according to British online retailer musicMagpie, which has surveyed the UK to reveal what the new streaming etiquette guidelines are, how often they are watching, and what the most popular series are.

Episodes and binging:

Getting absorbed in a series is a sure-fire way to lose track of an evening thanks to auto-play. But how many episodes until it is officially considered a binge?

16 – 24-year olds are watching four episodes at a time on average, and would consider five a binge

The 55+ age range are only managing one episode at a time on average, and would consider three back-to-back as bingeworthy

25 – 34 year olds spend just under two hours watching streamed content each day, 55+ spend half that at one hour

Couples who stream together:

A hectic schedule can sometimes mean it is difficult to continue watching a series together as planned. But how many of us have succumbed to temptation?

39 per cent of people surveyed have carried on watching without their partner

33 per cent re-watched with their partner, pretending they hadn’t seen it

28 per cent had an argument with their partner about one watching something without the other

24 per cent watched it without their partner to annoy them after an argument

21 per cent have fallen out with their partner over choosing something to watch

Lockdown viewing habits:

Chances are many of us might be watching a bit more TV than usual lately.

The average person has watched 3 series since lockdown began

Over half of the UK (51 per cent) have increased the amount of TV/films they stream

52 per cent have revisited an old favourite series

What’s worth watching?

With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to begin. musicMagpie found out what the nation thinks of some of the most popular series of the past decade.

Sherlock is the most watched series of all, with 55 per cent of respondents having seen it

Detailed findings include:

Rank Series % respondents who have seen it 1 Sherlock 55% 2 Peaky Blinders 53% 3 Game of Thrones 51% 4 Line of Duty 51% 5 Killing Eve 48% 6 Breaking Bad 48% 7 The Walking Dead 47% 8 Stranger Things 44% 9 Chernobyl 42% 10 Homeland 40% 11 The Crown 39% 12 Suits 37% 13 Black Mirror 36% 14 Westworld 35% 15 Fleabag 35% 16 The Wire 33% 17 Ozark 28% 18 Top Boy 26% 19 Power 26% 20 Mind Hunter 25%

Westworld was considered the most overrated by viewers

Rank Series 1 Westworld 2 Suits 3 Fleabag 4 Power 5 The Walking Dead

The last season seems to have really stung, with 16-24 year olds naming GoT their most overrated

Age Series 16-24 Game of Thrones 25-34 Top Boy 35-44 Fleabag 45-54 Power 55+ Westworld

The most binge-worthy shows by city:

Line of Duty storms ahead as the most bingeworthy series, with seven cities naming that as their favourite.