Burell prodco signs 20th Century TV first look deal

Actor Ty Burrell has started a new production company, called Desert Whale Productions, which has agreed a two year first-look deal with 20th Century TV.

Desert Whale Productions has already sold its first project under the deal; a new comedy series for ABC with the working title Yours, Mine, and Paul’s, The series will centre on a woman named Lauren who agrees to be the surrogate for her best friend Paul and his husband Xander, even though Lauren and Xander hate each other.

Burrell is best known for playing Phil Dunphy in US sitcom Modern Family, which recently ended after 11 seasons and 250 episodes.

Burrell commented: “Thank you so much to Peter, Dana, Craig, Karey, Carolyn, Cheryl, and too many more great executives to mention in this quote. I’m thrilled to continue working with the good people who, for 11 years, paid me to make a fool out of myself as Phil Dunphy. Now I’ll finally have the opportunity to do it on my own.”

20th Century TV President Carolyn Cassidy added:“While Modern Family recently came to an end after 11 incredible seasons, we are so happy that our relationship with Ty continues through this new deal. Yours, Mine and Paul’s proves his considerable talents extend well beyond performing to developing and producing as well. He brought us this fantastic script from a promising young writer he identified, and ABC loved it as much we did. So the great news is Ty is staying in the 20th ‘family’ on this and hopefully many more projects to come.”

Burrell has also had roles in Disney films Finding Dory and Muppets Most Wanted.