Corrales appointed MD of Buendía Estudio

Telefónica and Atresmedia have appointed Ignacio Corrales as Managing Director of Buendía Estudios. The new company, 50 per cent owned by both companies, aims to create and produce audiovisual content in Spanish worldwide.

“The birth of Buendía Estudios is very good news for the Spanish audiovisual sector and highlights a strong production industry in our country as well as its success in the international market. With this project, Telefonica and Atresmedia culminate their commitment to content and join their experience and resources to make Buendía Estudios a great global producer of content in Spanish. Our company was created with the aim of becoming the studio of reference for the creation and production of content in Spanish for the whole world”, said Corrales.

Until the creation of Buendía Estudios, Corrales was the Managing Director at Atresmedia Studios.

Buendía Estudios has aims to promote Spanish and Latin American talent around the world. The new company will focus its activity on national and international operators, contributing to boost the Spanish audiovisual sector and the industrial network of independent production in our country, promoting partnerships and co-productions with other companies in the industry. Among its clients it has Movistar+, Atresmedia, Amazon, Netflix, Warner – HBO, TNT, HBO Max, Orange and a number of regional channels.