Movistar must share premium TV for 3 more years

Movistar has been ordered to continue sharing its premium TV channels with other operators for an additional three years following the CNMC’s decision to extend the period.

The conditions were initially imposed five years ago, allowing Telefónica and Canal Plus to add the channels to their own pay-TV offerings.

Channels with exclusive content or premium sports TV rights, like La Liga, must be shared with other operators to guarantee free competition. The CNMC has explained that Movistar still has a dominant position in the market and that’s why the ruling is justified.

Meanwhile, Movistar has been given the right not to share premium or exclusive content on SVoD platforms.