Netflix shares dip despite subs surge; Sarandos co-CEO

Netflix has seen a surge in subscribers during the second quarter due to global lockdowns, but has warned investors that sign-ups will inevitably slow.

The streaming service added 10.1 million subscribers in the three months to July, bringing the total of new subscribers to 26 million in 2020. For comparison, Netflix saw 28 million new subscribers for the whole of 2019.

The streaming service’s revenue increased almost 25 per cent to $6.1 billion (€5.3bn), while profits rose to $720 million in the quarter, up from $271 million a year go.

Netflix shows including Tiger King (pictured), Ozark and Bank Heist proved hugely popular during lockdown.



However, the company predicted paid subscribers would dip below estimates in Q3, in an early sign that the lockdown boost to streaming may be waning as social restrictions ease. The weak forecast sent shares down 10 per cent in after-hours trading on July 16th.

While, some people might still end up quitting the service, “the pandemic has clearly shown that Netflix is an indispensable part of viewers lives,” said Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that Ted Sarandos is being promoted to co-CEO – alongside Reed Hastings – elevating him from chief content officer.

Despite Sarandos’ promotion, Hastings stressed he was going nowhere during the company’s earnings video presentation. “I’m in for a decade,” he commented.