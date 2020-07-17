Zindagi content library on ZEE5

Media & Entertainment company ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has announced the launch of its content brand Zindagi on its digital entertainment platform ZEE5.

Zindagi’s shows have gained huge appeal in India earlier for its realistic appeal, superlative character portrayals, and its ability to satiate the evolving content preferences of the viewers.

Zindagi is being launched with a promise to offer a rich, original content library, and also to create fresh, new shows with a bold, multicultural narrative.

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE5 Global and International Broadcast Business, ZEE said, “ZEE’s strength has always been in its ability to narrate unique stories, to connect with billions of audiences worldwide, and to offer different genres of content. Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content offering and culturally rich stories from across the globe, which are far more attuned to the digital audience sensibilities. Zindagi’s universal content has a very strong appeal, and we are excited to offer this rich & engaging content library to the users of ZEE5, in India and across the world. We also understand that the viewers’ needs are diverse and therefore we have a compelling content catalogue from Zindagi, which encapsulates a universality of emotions. We stay committed to offering an extraordinary entertainment experience to our consumers across multiple touchpoints, and we are sure that our viewers will once again embrace this widely acclaimed brand on our platform.”