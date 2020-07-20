Discovery Italia highest audience growth in Italy

Discovery Italia has seen the highest growth in audience share over 24 hours (+8 per cent) among Italian broadcasters during the first six months of 2020.

However, the Covid-19 health emergency impacted the group’s advertising sales, dropping by 14.6 per cent in the first four months of 2020 (-49 per cent in April alone).

On the positive side, the fall was lower than for other broadcasters and the prospects for September are positive, according to the general manager of Discovery Media, Fabrizio Piscopo.

He also cited forecasts from GroupM that the Italian TV market will close the year with a 17 per cent drop, although much will depend on the last months of 2020.

Besides positive audience figures from linear TV channels Nove and Real Time, Discovery Italia is also enjoying the success of the Dplay free streaming platform, which exceeded the goal of 3 million users per month (+74 per cent). At the same time, premium OTT service Dplay Plus doubled the number of subscribers.

Discovery has entered into an agreement with Triboo for the distribution of its videos (including advertising) on 50 vertical sites with a potential audience of 13 million per month.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please login. New users may register below.

Existing Users Log In Username or Email Password Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to reset