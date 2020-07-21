Etisalat cloud OTT with Synamedia

Video delivery specialist Synamedia has confirmed that UAE’s largest muliplay operator, Etisalat, has launched SwitchTV, a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) service based on Synamedia’s Infinite cloud TV platform and its end-to-end video network portfolio.

Etisalat chose to work with Synamedia because its technologies provide the flexibility, security and agility needed to support, monetise and scale a multi-screen service with both free and premium live TV channels, catch-up and on-demand. Of particular importance is Synamedia’s private CDN, allowing Etisalat to leverage its infrastructure and private cloud solutions to deliver content to large audiences.

In addition, Etisalat is deploying Synamedia’s end-to-end video network to reduce latency at every stage of the video workflow – from encoding through to the CDN and player – while also minimising bandwidth requirements. This ensures that SwitchTV gives viewers a highly reliable, consistently high-quality viewing experience with no interruptions or buffering.

Infinite is pre-integrated with Evergent’s global revenue and customer lifecycle management platform, giving Etisalat the advantage of a comprehensive carrier-grade subscriber management solution. The integration with Evergent’s multi-tenant platform made it easy to launch SwitchTV and grow the business with targeted promotions, advanced product and offer management and bundling with other Etisalat services.

“The SwitchTV OTT service represents a step change for the residents of UAE,” claimed Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO. “Thanks to our comprehensive solution, Etisalat has a flexible offering that appeals to a broad range of audiences – from those looking for free programmes, to those wanting premium live experiences or to rent movies. Users have started downloading the apps and feedback on the quality of experience and features is extremely positive.”

“SwitchTV is a game-changer for viewers across the region,” declared Vijay Sajja, Evergent founder and CEO. “Evergent complements the Synamedia service with pre-integrated, advanced and innovative monetisation options that contribute to a seamless customer journey. Evergent is thrilled to be part of Etisalat’s digital transformation strategy with SwitchTV.”

