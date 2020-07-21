Eurosport cues up Europe-wide snooker coverage

Eurosport is set to kick-start its exclusive on-site coverage of the World Snooker Championships by showing every round – including qualifying – from July 21st across Europe in more than 50 markets. The main draw of snooker’s biggest event will also be broadcast live from July 31st across Eurosport channels and the Eurosport App alongside on-demand highlights from every match.

With a limited number of spectators permitted, Eurosport will bring fans closer to the action with the best experts and innovative new formats as part of a full digital experience. Eurosport will continue to bring snooker fans analysis and insight to the biggest stories from the World Snooker Championships through its flagship snooker podcast The Break, with new episodes hosted by Eurosport’s Rachel Casey available to stream and download throughout the tournament.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be providing fans with bespoke short-form video content exclusively for Eurosport with new episodes of Ronnie’s Masterclass giving viewers insider ‘how-to’ tips on how to improve their own games. Fans will also be expertly guided through every shot of live play with Eurosport’s presenters and commentators featuring former professional players, including 1986 world champion Joe Johnson and six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White.

“The drama of live world-class snooker doesn’t get any bigger than watching the best players go head-to-head under the lights of the Crucible. With fewer fans able to attend this year, there’s an even greater responsibility for us to take viewers closer to the action and we’re innovating how we use our experts and different formats to engage fans more deeply than ever before.”

“Leveraging our ability to scale coverage to fans across Europe, combined with the best analysis and on-demand digital content, we’re diving deeper into the World Championships than ever before as part of a month of live snooker.”

“It’s fantastic that Eurosport can bring top level snooker to fans on a global scale,” added O’Sullivan. “They set high standards to bring viewers the best possible coverage, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Eurosport’s 2020 World Snooker Championships broadcast forms part of its all-year-round snooker coverage secured through an agreement with World Snooker to show every major tournament, including the Home Nations Series, Masters and the World Snooker Championships, until 2026. Eurosport also recently extended its coverage of live world-class snooker by securing the broadcast rights to snooker’s Championship League, which was shown exclusively across Europe at the beginning of June.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please login. New users may register below.

Existing Users Log In Username or Email Password Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to reset