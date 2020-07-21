Portugal’s DTT migration further delayed

The process of releasing the 700 MHz frequency band, currently used for DTT and essential for the start-up of 5G in Portugal, has been postponed from August 3rd to August 12th.

The National Communications Authority (Anacom) said it has been informed by DTT network operator Meo of the need to change the DTT migration timetable “due to the unavailability of one of its suppliers to provide re-tuning services to broadcasters in the field, due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The new schedule, which has been approved by both the Portuguese Government and the regulator, foresees the resumption of the process with the re-tuning of the Alter do Chão transmitter, to be followed by transmission sites in the Greater Lisbon area.

The process is now scheduled to be concluded on December 18th, one week after the initially proposed date.

The DTT network in Portugal consists of up to 243 transmitters, of which 180 have yet to migrate to multi-frequency bands.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please login. New users may register below.

Existing Users Log In Username or Email Password Remember Me Forgot password? Click here to reset