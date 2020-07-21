RTVE, DAZN MotoGP deal

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has agreed a sublicensing deal with subscription OTT platform DAZN for two MotoGP races later this in 2020.

RTVE will broadcast the Styria Grand Prix from Austria and the Aragon Grand Prix from Spain later this year with the first running from August 16th to 18th and the second from October 16th to 18th.

Both events will be aired on RTVE’s flagship La 1 channel and its free-to-air digital terrestrial channel Teledeporte sports channel as extensive coverage is put in place for each three-day Grand Prix.

Practice sessions from the Friday and Saturday of each Grand Prix will be broadcast on Teledeporte while the Sunday showpiece races will air on La 1.

DAZN agreed a similar deal in 2019 with commercial free-to-air broadcaster Mediaset for the Argentinian and Spanish MotoGP Grands Prix.

DAZN holds the rights to MotoGP in Spain in a deal that runs until the end of 2022. It agreed the deal with rights-holder Dorna Sports and wrested the rights away from telco Telefónica to give it a major property in the territory at the time of its Spanish launch.

