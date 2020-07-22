Copyright boost as Sky joins Industry Trusts

The Industry Trust for IP Awareness, the UK film, TV and video industry’s consumer education body promoting the value of copyright and creativity, and The Industry Trust Ireland have confirmed that Sky has become a member of the organisations, effective immediately.

Sky has partnered effectively with the Trust and with a wider coalition of entertainment industry stakeholders across a range of insight-led activity, successfully engaging with audiences on the issue of content infringement. Sky’s membership of the Trust and Irish Trust further cements a strong partnership just as the landscape around infringement becomes even more complex.

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of fresh routes to illegal sources of content. Apps and add-ons, social media and encrypted messaging services have joined traditional methods for copyright infringement, with the impact being felt across the entertainment industry.

In common with Sky, the Trust exemplifies an evidence-led approach, with cost-effective and sustainable activity aimed at endorsing the emotive value of the creative industries and at highlighting the personal risk associated with accessing content illegally. Both strategic strands are driven with behaviour change and education at their heart, and the added insight and experience provided by Sky will only serve to enhance that approach.

“Tackling infringement is a huge challenge for the whole entertainment industry,” admitted Niall MacGinnis, Group Director of Security at Sky. “That’s why it is crucial we work together to develop new ways to address the issue, and to ensure we are adapting to what is an ever-changing landscape. Sky, the Industry Trust and the Irish Trust are well aligned on the strategic approach we want to take, we’ve already shown that we can work extremely effectively together and we’re thrilled to confirm our membership.”

“We see clear value in welcoming Sky to the Industry Trust both here and in Ireland – the team have already brought much to what is a collaborative and meaningful partnership and their forward-thinking and insight-led approach marries well with our own as we encourage the application of refreshed thinking to address longstanding issues,” added Liz Bales, CEO at The Industry Trust.

“The creative industries were experiencing a vast amount of change before the Covid-19 pandemic, but behaviours and audience habits look set to evolve even further as a result of it. Sky’s place within the Trust therefore sends a strong statement on the importance and value of collaboration when tackling endemic issues,” she declared.

Sky joins the existing Trust members who include; The British Board of Film Classification, Cinema First, eOne, The Entertainment Retailer’s Association, The Film Distributor’s Association, Lionsgate, Sainsbury’s, Sony Pictures, UK Cinema Association, Universal Pictures, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros and West 10.