Forecast: Video ad spend to keep UK digital advertising afloat

Digital won’t be able to make up for the shortfall in ad spend in traditional channels, but it will register a small increase this year, according to eMarketer. Underpinning this increase is digital video spend, which will post 15 per cent growth.

eMarketer expects digital ad spend to increase by 0.3 per cent, accounting for an increasing proportion of total spend, at 71.7 per cent. That’s an upward revision from our earlier forecast of 68.8 per cent.

As things rebalance slightly in 2021, digital’s share will similarly level out. However, normal service will be resumed in 2022, and by the end of our forecast, digital ad spending will breach the three-quarters threshold—accounting for 75.6 per cent of total media outlays in 2024.

Digital Video Is the Fastest-Growing Format

The marginal growth that eMarketer is predicting for digital ad spending overall wouldn’t venture into positive territory were it not for digital video.