Sky Italia sees 38% audience growth

Sky Italia has seen a 38 per cent audience growth for its TV channels between March and May 2020 and of 25 per cent in June alone.

Presenting the figures during a press conference, Chief Media, Digital and Data Officer, Giovanni Ciarlariello, said content download from the broadcaster’s online platform grew by 56 per cent between March and May.

He also provided some other key data – 5 million subscribers, 2.7 million connected households, 3.1 million SkyGo activations and over 1.5 million Sky Q subscribers.

The marketing director of advertising unit Sky Media, Anthony Cardamone, highlighted that the broadcaster has a 25 per cent share of the 17-18 million TV viewers that belong to the upper or medium-high social classes monitored by Auditel.

Following a positive performance in January and February, Sky Media saw a 30 per cent drop in ad revenue during the period January-May, while the TV market as a whole saw a 24 per cent drop.

Following the restart of the football and motor racing events, the figures from the second half of June are improving, with “very good and even surprising results in July”, according to Sky Media commercial director Paolo Romano.