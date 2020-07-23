Spain: Sky OTT closing down

Sky’s OTT platform will close down in Spain on September 1st, the first victim of the country’s OTT boom.

The service, which launched three years ago, has failed to make an impact in a crowded market featuring the likes of Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Filmin, Movistar+ and Disney+ among others.

Sky’s streaming service launched its VoD and 11 TV channel offer targeting a low cost segment with a price of €6.99.

The company announced to its subscribers that “Unfortunately We have taken the difficult decision to cease operations in Spain. The platform will not be operational from September 1st”, adding that due to the closure of the service some content may be affected over the coming days.