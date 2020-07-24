Prime Video releases teaser trailer for Truth Seekers

A first look teaser trailer for the upcoming UK Amazon Original Series, Truth Seekers, was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con@Home virtual panel.

The trailer can be viewed here.

Starring Nick Frost, Malcolm McDowell, Samson Kayo, Susan Wokoma, Emma D’Arcy and Simon Pegg, Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

The series is set to launch later this year.