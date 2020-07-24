Taiwan: HBO GO on TOP

Taiwanese multiple-system operator Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP) has expanded its entertainment offering by adding WarnerMedia’s regional streaming service HBO GO.

Available to all TOP pay-TV subscribers for an additional NT$99 per (€2.90) month, HBO GO is the SVoD home of some of the most iconic shows and movies ever made.

Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, said: “It has been quite an impressive journey for HBO GO this year. And while there are other alternative platforms available in Taiwan, our direction is clear – this launch confirms our commitment to the cable-TV ecosystem. TOP joins a growing list of pay-TV partners who we work with to provide even greater value to their subscribers and audience base. This list will continue to grow.”

Together with distributor Yong Xin Multimedia, HBO GO made its Taiwan debut in April 2020 with Taiwan Broadband Communications, followed by KBro, Taiwan Fixed Network, Da-Xin Dian CATV and Pin-Nan CATV in May. It also comes preloaded on Kbro’s A1 box.

Liao Tzu-Chen, TOP chief executive officer, added: “HBO GO offers our subscribers a new entertainment experience. For just NT$99 more per month, they will be able to access their favourite shows anytime and anywhere on their mobile device or have an excellent cinematic experience in their own living room through TOP’s HA TV+ smart TV box.”

Famous for shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld, HBO GO has exclusive content like Doom Patrol and Love Life, the latest series such as Perry Mason and The Head, as well as blockbusters which include Angel Has Fallen and Uglydolls. Also available on HBO GO are recent HBO Asia Originals which include Workers, which made up half of the service’s top-10 shows streamed in Taiwan during June*. Other Taiwanese originals include the breakout success The Teenage Psychic (S1 & S2), the six Golden Bell Awards-winning series, The World Between Us. The eight-episode Dream Raider is set to premiere soon and another series, Adventure of the Ring, will debut later in 2020.

Since July 1st, HBO GO has also been available in Taiwan directly to consumer on the App Store (NT$150 per month) and on Google Play (NT$149).