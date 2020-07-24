Vodafone Spain: Q1 subs up, revs down

In the first three months of its fiscal year, Vodafone Spain managed to increase the number of its subscribers, but experienced a 6.9 per cent decrease in revenues per service to €920 million and a 8.2 per cent decline in total revenues to €994.1 million.

As for subscribers, Vodafone managed to capture 57,000 new TV clients to 1.5 million, 30,000 broadband customers to 3.2 million and 83,000 mobile subscribers to 11.4 million.

The company suggested that the decline in revenues resulted from a decline in roaming in view of the lack of visitors to the country under the Covid-19 lockdown and the closure of bars and restaurants.