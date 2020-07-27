French football leagues 2 and 3 coverage deal

Thanks to a new broadcast deal running from 2020 to 2025, the entirety of French National 2 and National 3 football leagues will be broadcast live via a dedicated platform.

Governing body Fédération Française de Football (FFF) has signed a deal with Luxembourg sports digital media specialist Fuchs Sports for the capture and digital distribution of all matches in those leagues. Accordingly, Fuchs Sports will become the official broadcaster of N2 and N3 for the next five seasons

In total, Fuchs Sports has undertaken to equip the 64 stadia in N2 and the 168 in N3 allowing the capture of matches de remotely via Artificial Intelligence.

All games will be broadcast live on a platform dedicated to the two leagues, with FFF branding. Certain ‘premium’ games may be rebroadcast on FFFTV.

In addition to increasing visibility and recognition, this project, carried out by the FFF in collaboration with Fuchs Sports, will allow each club to engage, continue or enrich its identity and digital services. Highlights and free images of the matches will be made available to the clubs, providing a great deal of video content for their various platforms.