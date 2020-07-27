Ofcom updates rail connectivity plans

UK comms regulator Ofcom has published updated advice to the Government on the airwaves that could be used to improve broadband for rail passengers.

In 2018, Ofcom provided initial advice to the UK Government on how demand for on-board data services for passengers is likely to grow in the coming years; and on the types of spectrum that could be authorised and used to meet that demand. It has now published an update to that advice outlining the best spectrum options to provide track-to-train connections through backhaul for WiFi or mobile small cells on passenger trains.

Ofcom believes the 39-40 GHz and 66-71 GHz bands would be best for providing these connections and deliver a more reliable data connection to passengers. There is large capacity in these bands and existing availability of the required equipment.

Ofcom is currently considering future plans for the 26 GHz band, including use for 5G. If there is demand to use this band for trackside services, it will take this into account when considering its future licensing approach.