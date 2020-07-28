Optus secures Foxtel until 2031

Australian satellite operator Optus has renewed its relationship with broadcaster Foxtel and agreed extensions to its existing contracts until 2031.

Optus is Australia’s largest satellite operator, and a statement from the company talks of “agreed efficiencies” with Foxtel and which reaffirms Optus and its position over Australia and New Zealand.

“As we look to the future of the satellite business, this expanded services agreement builds on our legacy of delivering world-class satellite services and further strengthens Optus’ position as Australia and New Zealand’s leading provider of satellite services,” said Optus’ MD/wholesale, satellite and strategy, Ben White.

Foxtel has worked with Optus since 1998 and now includes 4K transmissions.

“Our collaboration provides resilience for existing services and an opportunity for future expansion as Australians continue to embrace 4K viewing and see 8K video on the horizon. This commitment provides Foxtel a proven and reliable platform for the delivery of high-quality video images watched on the large screens in homes and other venues over the next 11 years. We are pleased to continue our multi-layered relationship with Foxtel into the next decade and to demonstrate that satellite remains one of the best ways for Foxtel to provide a rich viewing experience to their customers. Optus is proud of the role we play to connect millions of viewers with Foxtel’s essential content, and we look forward to continuing to grow our long-term relationship,” added White.