Comcast Q2 down 12%; 10m Peacock sign-ups

Media conglomerate Comcast has reported Q2 revenue declined 11.7 per cent year-over-year to $23.7 billion (€18.2bn) as it weathered the Covid-19 pandemic. Adjusted net income dropped 12.2 per cent to $3.17 billion.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast, commented: “Our response to Covid-19 has been extraordinarily fast and effective, and our products and brands continue to resonate strongly with our customers across all segments and all geographies. The solid results that we delivered in the quarter highlight the resilience of our company. Cable delivered record second quarter customer relationship net adds, driven by the best second quarter high-speed internet net adds in 13 years. NBCUniversal successfully launched Peacock in Cable’s footprint in April, ahead of the streaming service’s US nationwide launch earlier this month, with 10 million sign-ups to date. NBCUniversal also just recently announced a deal with AMC Theatres in the US that allows Universal to release titles across PVoD platforms after a 17-day exclusive theatrical window.”

“I could not be more proud of how our teams across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky are together managing the business,” Roberts added.

2nd Quarter 2020 Highlights: