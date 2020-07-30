Sky keeps 99% of subs during pandemic

In reporting its Q2 numbers, Comcast revealed that Sky retained 99 per cent of its total customers since the Coronavirus pandemic began, and it also retained 95 per cent of Sky Sports subscribers.

Despite the strong customer retention, revenue fell 15.5 per cent to $4.08 billion in Comcast’s Sky division in Europe, which encompasses a broadcasting business, TV packages, broadband and mobile.

At Sky, our flexible strategy helped retain customers until key sports returned in May and June. Overall, based on our results and the many organic growth opportunities that we have across our company, I am confident in our ability to continue to successfully navigate the impact of Covid-19, and emerge from the crisis even stronger,” commented Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation.

Sky Sports subscribers were able to pause their subscription fee whilst live sports were halted around the globe. Key sports have returned in recent weeks, Including Bundesliga in May and the Premier League and Serie A in June, along with international cricket.