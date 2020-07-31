New stand-free format for MIPCOM

Entertainment content market MIPCOM 2020, initially scheduled for October 12th-15th, will now take place as MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes, a streamlined, three-day gathering of the international television community in Cannes (October 12th-14th), together with MIPCOM Online+, a premium digital service (October 5th-mid-November).

MIPJunior, traditionally held as a hotel-based programme screening and networking event, will move into the Palais des Festivals and run alongside MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.

“We want to help the international television community get back to business and the combination of face-to-face at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes and digital MIPCOM Online+ makes this possible,” suggests Laurine Garaude, event organiser Reed MIDEM’s Television Division Director. “We understand that some people will be unable to travel to Cannes, so they can be part of the MIPCOM experience digitally. New health and safety guidelines meant considerable disruption and extra costs for exhibitors and their stands, so we decided there will be no exhibition stands at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.”

MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes will see a new show floor plan for face-to-face meetings and market screenings, and delegates will be able to use open meeting spaces, reserved tables or privatised lounges. The event will take place in the Ambassadeurs and Riviera halls of the Palais des Festivals. Physical distancing will be in place as part of comprehensive health and safety measures throughout the Palais.

“The launch of the Global Upfronts is the centrepiece of our Buyers Programme,” adds Garaude. “We have stepped up our invitations to buyers and we are also working closely with major studios from around the world to present their newest and most exciting slate of content.”

Delegates who are unable to attend MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes can set up online video meetings, screen programmes and access conferences via MIPCOM Online+.

Reed MIDEM says the combination of MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes and MIPCOM Online+ will enable MIPCOM’s international community to connect and share the MIPCOM experience, in Cannes or anywhere worldwide.

Exhibitors who have already booked a stand for this year’s MIPCOM will receive a choice of refunds or credits for MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes or future MIP markets.

“For many of us, MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes will be the first international TV trade market to take place, as a live gathering, since business was disrupted by the global Covid-19 pandemic. We’ll be there to greet the TV industry in Cannes in October and for those who can’t make it, we will connect everyone virtually,” concludes Garaude.