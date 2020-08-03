Research: US & China were 63% of SVoD subs in 2019

The number of global gross SVoD subscriptions grew by 28 per cent in 2019. The net subscriber count rose by 55 million (16 per cent) in 2019 to total 403 million, according to Digital TV Research.

Therefore, gross subscriptions are growing faster than net subscribers. This means that the average SVoD subscriber paid for 1.59 SVoD subscriptions in 2019 – up from 1.44 in 2018.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The number of gross SVoD subscriptions increased by 139 million in 2019 to 642 million – having grown by a similar amount in 2018.”

The US overtook China in 2019 to regain its position as the gross SVoD subscription leader. With about 200 million subscribers each, China and the US together accounted for 63 per cent of the global total in 2019. The US added 43 million subscriptions in 2019, with China up by 35 million.

Ten countries had more than 10 million SVoD subscriptions by end-2019 – collectively providing 84 per cent of the global total.