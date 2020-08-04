UK: 17 pirate services shut down

Action taken by investigators from UK intellectual property protection organisation FACT as a result of a nationwide crackdown on digital piracy has resulted in the halt of seventeen separate services providing illicit content.

Individuals that were providing loaded Illicit Streaming Devices (ISDs) and illegal streams via websites and social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have stopped operations after investigators sent cease and desist notifications by letter, email and through directly contacting the social media accounts.

“Demand for content has increased over the last few months as people spend more time at home and criminals have been meeting that demand by providing illegal devices and services,” notes FACT Chief Executive Kieron Sharp. “FACT works closely with broadcasters and rights holders to identify the original source of illegal content and we employ a variety of techniques to tackle piracy. By sending cease and desist notifications we can encourage individuals to put an end to their involvement in providing illegal services, in the hope of preventing them getting involved in longer-term criminality.”

“This is a warning to anyone engaged in selling subscriptions or devices that allow access to content without remunerating the legitimate provider – we are monitoring, and we will take action. Those that continue to provide illegal content risk a criminal conviction,” he adds.