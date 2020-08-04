Germany: DAZN scores Champions league rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured exclusive live and on-demand rights for the UEFA Champions League in Germany for three seasons from 2021/22 to 2023/24.

Together with DAZN’s recent landmark agreement to show 106 Bundesliga matches per season for four seasons from 2021, DAZN will stream live and exclusive coverage of top-flight football in Germany from up to eight out of the 10 kick-off times a week during the UEFA Champions League group stages.

For the UEFA Champions League, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, DAZN will stream 121 out of 138 matches from the playoffs to the final. Every match, except one per week, will be live and exclusive with the final shared with free-to-air. In addition, DAZN will be the home of an exclusive ‘conference’ format, showing live action from most matches. DAZN will also show highlights from every fixture.

From the Bundesliga, DAZN will stream live and exclusive coverage of the Friday match and up to three games on Sunday totaling 106 matches per season for four seasons from 2021. The agreement, which covers Germany, Austria and Switzerland gives DAZN two of the three top picks each Bundesliga match weekend.

John Gleasure, Chief Business Development Officer at DAZN, said “Extending our coverage of the UEFA Champions League until 2024, alongside our extensive Bundesliga rights acquisition means DAZN will become the number one destination for football fans in Germany. At the peak, we’ll show exclusive live coverage in Germany at eight out of the 10 kick-off times a week across the two leading club competitions, giving fans affordable access to the most prestigious and exciting football competitions around.”

The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League resume in August 2020, with DAZN set to stream 23 matches in just 19 days on the platform in Germany and Austria. Matches from the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will be shown live and on-demand. Highlights from all games will also be available.

“DAZN’s spending spree continues at pace, especially in Germany,” notes Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight. “While offering Bundesliga and European matches provides some long-term certainty, the future is uncertain. Despite having deep pockets, it will be hard to replicate this approach in every key market with the hope subscribers sign up. Partnerships with rivals, as well as subscriber adoption, will be critical to its long term survival,” he advises.