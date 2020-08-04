Harmonic sees significant C-Band opportunity

Video delivery specialist Harmonic has identified what it describes as a “several hundred million dollar opportunity” to re-engineer the video delivery systems relating to the FCC-mandated reclamation of C-band satellite spectrum for 5G, suggesting it fits squarely into the “sweet spot” of Harmonic’s expertise and market relationships.

Speaking on the company’s Q2 2020 Results Earnings Call, Patrick Harshman, President and CEO, said that Harmonic estimated this to be a “new several hundred million dollar global opportunity that will play out over the next couple of years.” noting the recent announcement of a partnership with satellite operator SES to begin this work.

Harshman added that Harmonic didn’t expect to win all of the business, but was positioned to win a good chunk of it. According to Harshman, each country and the way they approach 5G and finding a spectrum is a little bit different. “The opportunity – we are definitely – we’re pursuing opportunities overseas, but I would say, the opportunity is in sharpest focus right now and our initial activities are anticipated to be in the US, where there is a kind of a well-publicised process being led by the FCC to reclaim some of this – the spectrum.”