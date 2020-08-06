Only Vodafone adds pay-TV subs in Spain

Vodafone Spain has set a new a record in pay-TV subscriptions in Spain following the 100,000 gains to June 30th, now totalling 1,421,000.

It has become the only platform in the country to gain pay-TV subscribers in the first half of the year. Movistar Plus lost 19,500, down to 4,054,000 and Orange shed 46,000 TV customers to 672,000.

Vodafone is relying on TV series and movies to boost pay-TV subscribers. The company has managed to reverse the downturn trend that saw it lose around 70,000 TV customers after its decision to pull out of bidding for football TV rights.