Billy Wingrove reveals All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur clip

Football freestyle star Billy Wingrove has revealed an exclusive clip for the upcoming UK Amazon Original Series, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.
The clip shows a young Tottenham fan being shown around the Spurs dressing room on a tour, only to be surprised with a visit from Lucas Moura. He appears to be his biggest fan, which you can now view via Billy Wingrove’s Instagram channel here.
All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey through the whole of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019/20 season, including the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the club’s new head coach.
The series will launch later this year exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
