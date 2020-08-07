Billy Wingrove reveals All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur clip

August 7, 2020
Football freestyle star Billy Wingrove has revealed an exclusive clip for the upcoming UK Amazon Original Series, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.

The clip shows a young Tottenham fan being shown around the Spurs dressing room on a tour, only to be surprised with a visit from Lucas Moura. He appears to be his biggest fan, which you can now view via Billy Wingrove’s Instagram channel here.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey through the whole of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019/20 season, including the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the club’s new head coach.

The series will launch later this year exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.


