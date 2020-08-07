Sky marks F1 70th anniversary with docuseries

Sky Sports and Formula 1 have unveiled a new Sky original seven-part docuseries called Race to Perfection, to mark the sport’s 70th Anniversary.

The exclusive series, which will air on September 12th on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Documentaries, takes a look behind the scenes over the past 70 years, in partnership with the iconic sport, to celebrate the landmark date in its history.

From the launch of the sport in 1950 through to the modern day, the series will cover all the drama that has enthralled audiences across the world for decades. It will feature rarely seen and never-before-seen archive footage as well as exclusive interviews with some of F1’s biggest names

Scott Young, Director of Sky Sports F1, said: “Formula 1 is an iconic sport with rich history, ever-changing as technology has rapidly developed over the last seven decades. We’re delighted to partner with F1 and produce seven programmes to tell that story in full detail. It’s a time to remember the storylines and glory of the past but also look ahead to the future. Our partnership with F1 over the next five years will give customers exclusive access as that captivating story continues to unfold.”

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights Formula 1, added: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Sky and creating an exclusive docuseries which showcases the sport across the ages and celebrates our rich heritage in motorsport. It’s exciting to see some of our oldest footage brought back to life though the docuseries and give fans a real insight into the history of F1 to mark our 70th anniversary.”