Sling TV adds local channels on LG Smart TVs

Sling TV, the US live streaming service, has added a feature that integrates free, local over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels into the Sling TV guide on 2020 LG Smart televisions with webOS 5.0, without the need to switch inputs or applications.

The channel tuning feature, available on all 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs, allows consumers to easily access their local broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, directly within the Sling TV app for free when connected to an OTA antenna.

“The best value in TV today is Sling TV plus free live locals,” said Jon Lin, vice president of product at Sling TV. “We’re making it easier than ever to watch free local channels directly within the Sling TV app, making 2020 LG Smart televisions an amazing value for those who appreciate a quality viewing experience, live local programming and OTT content from Sling TV.”