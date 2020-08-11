P7Sat.1 Formula E coverage deal

From Season 7, which starts in January 2021, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will become the only major international motorsport on free-to-air television in Germany, with ProSiebenSat.1 airing all races live as part of new long-term partnership.

The ‘ran’-racing-crew of Sat.1 will be on the ground at races bringing fans all the latest news and reaction from the paddock. High-production programming will be presented by recognisable motorsport talent ensuring the excitement and unpredictable racing of all-electric racing series Formula E is showcased to Germany’s passionate motorsport audience. To complement the live race programming, ProSiebenSat.1 and Formula E will develop non-live and ancillary electric mobility and motorsport content designed for the electric generation of technology-savvy and young, sustainability conscious viewers.

Germany is a priority market for Formula E and its ecosystem. Berlin is the only city to have featured on the calendar in every season and is currently hosting Formula E’s season finale of six races in nine days. Championship partners Allianz, BMW i, Bosch, DHL and HUGO BOSS are all German brands and four major German automotive manufacturers – Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche – compete for the series title.

The deal with ProSiebenSat.1 will allow more households to tune into Formula E to experience the energy, excitement and close quarter racing that the championship has become known for. Viewers will also discover more about the innovation that sits at the heart of the purpose-driven sport, founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the development and adoption of electric vehicles.

“Germany is an important market for Formula E, our teams, manufacturers and partners,” stated Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer at Formula E. “ProSiebenSat.1’s focus on delivering localised and high-quality coverage using diverse talent and innovative presentation will enable us to grow the reach, engagement and affinity for our sport. Our partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 will deepen our connections with Formula E fans in Germany through localised activities and custom content targeting the electric generation. As we enter our first season as an FIA World Championship this partnership will ensure Formula E reaches the broadest possible German audience.”

“Electric mobility is an absolute future topic and the best example of our strategy of not only acquiring new rights but also building up innovative topics in the long-term,” added Stefan Zant, Managing Director Of 7Sports. “We have numerous plans for presenting and delivering sustainability and electric mobility beyond the mere racing season. The broadcast of Formula E on all platforms should be of interest to all advertising partners who want to engage in a sustainable environment.”

“Formula E already offers thrilling racing at the highest level and will be an official FIA World Championship from 2021,” declared Alexander Rosner, ‘Ran’ Chief Sports Officer. “Our ‘ran racing’ team is excited to be accompanying and shaping this fascinating path of sustainable formula motorsport in the long term and to giving Formula E – as the racing series of the future – a home on German free-to-air television.”