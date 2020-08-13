Study: Fewer people getting news from social media

Fewer people claim to be following news on social media than a year ago, according to Ofcom’s annual news consumption report.

While TV remains the most popular platform for people to access news (75 per cent), the proportion using social media to keep up with the latest stories has fallen to 2018 levels – from 49 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent in 2020.

Compared to a year ago, those who use social media platforms for news also rate them less highly on a range of measures including trust (38 per cent in 2019 vs. 35 per cent in 2020), impartiality (37 per cent vs. 34 per cent) and accuracy (39 per cent vs. 36 per cent). People who get their news from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are also less inclined to share or retweet trending articles or videos than they were in 2019.

The study, News consumption in the UK 2019/20, looks at how adults and older children (aged 12-15) in the UK consume news across television, radio, print, social media, podcasts, other Internet sources and magazines. This report does not explore news consumption during the Covid-19 lockdown.



Other findings from the research: