Study: Fewer people getting news from social media
August 13, 2020
Fewer people claim to be following news on social media than a year ago, according to Ofcom’s annual news consumption report.
While TV remains the most popular platform for people to access news (75 per cent), the proportion using social media to keep up with the latest stories has fallen to 2018 levels – from 49 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent in 2020.
Compared to a year ago, those who use social media platforms for news also rate them less highly on a range of measures including trust (38 per cent in 2019 vs. 35 per cent in 2020), impartiality (37 per cent vs. 34 per cent) and accuracy (39 per cent vs. 36 per cent). People who get their news from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are also less inclined to share or retweet trending articles or videos than they were in 2019.
The study, News consumption in the UK 2019/20, looks at how adults and older children (aged 12-15) in the UK consume news across television, radio, print, social media, podcasts, other Internet sources and magazines. This report does not explore news consumption during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Other findings from the research:
- After TV (75 per cent), the Internet is the next most popular platform for news (65 per cent), followed by radio (42 per cent) Over a third of adults (35 per cent) get news from print newspapers. But, when combining traditional print with newspaper websites and apps, overall use increases to 47 per cent;
- The average adult watched 98 hours of TV news in 2019, while the over-65s spent 12 times as long watching news as 16-24 year olds (204 hours versus 16 hours).
- BBC One remains the most popular news source overall (56 per cent) – although use has decreased from 62 per cent in 2018 – followed by ITV (41 per cent) and Facebook (34 per cent).
- Among those using TV for news, fewer adults are using BBC channels (83 per cent, down from 85 per cent in 2019), while use of Sky News increased (33 per cent, up from 30 per cent in 2019).
- Just over one in 20 (6 per cent) adults consume news via podcasts. Of these, a third use YouTube (32 per cent), around a quarter use BBC Sounds and Spotify (23 per cent respectively), while a fifth use Apple podcasts (20 per cent).
- Six in 10 older children aged 12-15 claim to be interested in news. Three quarters (77 per cent) said they read, watched or listened to news at least once a week.
- Music news attracts the highest levels of interest among older children (57 per cent), followed by celebrity news (45 per cent), serious news about events in the UK, and animals and the environment (both 43 per cent).
- The majority (89 per cent) of older children are aware of ‘fake news’, but more than half (55 per cent) of those who use social media for news find it difficult to tell whether stories on these platforms are accurate or not.
