Study: High-quality piracy can boost early box office revenues

A study carried out by the US’s National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) suggests that, at launch, when rather little is known about a movie, higher quality illegal copies demonstrate a positive effect on revenues. In the post-launch period, however, higher quality illegal copies exhibit a negative effect on revenues.

In the NBER paper, Latent Estimation of Piracy Quality and its Effect on Revenues and Distribution: The Case of Motion Pictures, the researchers, Anthony Koschmann of Eastern Michigan University and Yi Qian, Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia, note that conventional wisdom holds that illegal copies cannibalise legitimate sales, even though previous research has found mixed effects, with illegal copies acting as both a substitute and complement.

According to the researchers, a relatively unexamined aspect to date is the quality of illegal copies. Building on product uncertainty and production quality, they propose that higher quality copies can benefit sales when product uncertainty is high, such as during the launch period. Using motion picture and online piracy data, they estimate piracy quality using a latent item response theory (IRT) model based on keyword signals in the copies.

An interdependent system jointly estimates movie screens, revenues, downloads, and available illegal copies with piracy quality in both the launch and post-launch periods. They find that at launch, when rather little is known about the movie, higher quality illegal copies demonstrate a positive effect on revenues (sampling). In the post-launch period, however, higher quality illegal copies exhibit a negative effect on revenues (substitution).

According to Koschmann and Qian, the findings suggest producers can alleviate product uncertainty through higher quality samples at product launch while diluting piracy quality post-launch.

They note that upon market introduction, movies lack some information for consumers, so higher quality copies function more like a sampling mechanism. Yet, post-launch shows a 1 per cent increase in the quality of illegal copies, conditioning on a level of leechers, associates with a -0.38 per cent decrease in revenues. As more information about the genuine good permeates the marketplace, higher quality illegal copies cannibalise sales.

They suggest the study makes several contributions. First, the study contributes to the piracy literature by proposing that higher quality piracy alleviates product uncertainty by providing product information. They separate this into launch and post-launch periods as product uncertainty is higher in the former than the latter. Second, to the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study to objectively assess the attributes of piracy quality and its effect on both the legal and illegal markets.

Third, the findings highlight differential effects in the timing of piracy quality; in the launch period, higher quality piracy has a positive association with revenues, but this effect is negative in the post-launch period. Finally, the substantive results suggest producers have a unique and advantageous tool for fighting piracy: the legal good itself.

“Producers can create their own derivations of the genuine good; this creates an opportunity to encourage the right kind of sampling and discourage the wrong kind of cannibalism. These findings give useful meaning to both managers and policymakers regarding the quality nature of illegal variants, while also extending the piracy literature,” they suggest.