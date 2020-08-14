Crunchyroll for sale?

AT&T is looking to sell Crunchyroll, its anime streaming service, for between $1 billion and $1.5 billion according to reports, in an attempt to raise funds to pay down debt.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has been touted as a potential buyer, and is said to have already been pitched the service.

Crunchyroll recently announced that it surpassed three million paying subscribers worldwide, and has more than 70 million registered users. At the time, Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll, commented: “Crunchyroll’s global growth has been incredible. We launched in 2006 and it took us about 10 years to hit one million subscribers. It took us only two years after that to break two million, and even less than that to hit three million subscribers where we are today. But, we don’t just measure success based on paying subscribers. We have an active and growing AVoD community of over 70 million registered users.”