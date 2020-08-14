VENN launches New Age Gaming TV Network with Amagi

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for broadcast TV and streaming TV, has announced that VENN has launched a sophisticated free-to-view new age gaming TV network built on Amagi’s platform. The new 24X7 live network is now available on major social media platforms including Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, as well as its owned and operated App. It will soon be available on key Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) platforms as well as cable networks.

Launched on August 5th, VENN is designed for the streaming generation and is targeted at gaming, and pop culture audiences.



VENN’s Amagi technology stack consists of CLOUDPORT – award-winning cloud-based channel playout platform; CLOUDPORT-LIVE cloud-based, sports and news automation platform; and THUNDERSTORM, Amagi’s Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) platform. Amagi’s platform helps simplify scheduling of programming and commercial breaks enabling a mix of live studio shows, third party content, and library content while providing monetization opportunities. Amagi’s cloud-based infrastructure enables seamless integration between production, master control and distribution of content.

Commenting on the launch, Scott Gilles, Chief Technology Officer, VENN said, “Given that we were launching a completely new network, our priority was to invest in a future-proof new age infrastructure that will allow us to do flexible remote production and master control. VENN is the first premium 24/7 entertainment TV network set up to be distributed across major social media platforms, connected TVs, FAST platforms and both vMVPDs and MVPDs. We needed a solution that supports complex live production, cloud based master control, dynamic ad insertion, and deep integration with social media, Connected TV and cable/satellite platforms. Amagi was an excellent fit that met all our requirements and was able to deliver on our accelerated timelines”.

“The entire solution used by VENN is designed to be a light touch system for advanced sports automation” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “The launch of VENN using a fully cloud-based infrastructure demonstrates the growing popularity of cloud solutions and its power to be a single unified platform for both broadcast TV and OTT. VENN fulfils a strong need among millennials for gaming content and we are proud to be their technology partner”.



Over the last year, Amagi has worked with 150+ premium brands distributing them to more than 20 platforms in the US. Overall, Amagi manages 350+ content and TV brands, with deployments in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, Curiosity Stream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, People TV, Vice Media, Tastemade, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.