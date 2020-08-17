Analyst: IPTV leading pay-TV platform

Pay-TV subscriptions increased by 16 million to 1.028 billion in 2019 across 138 countries, according to the Pay TV Databook from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The growth is in emerging markets.

“IPTV is the pay-TV winner,” reports Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “IPTV added 49 million subscribers in 2019 to take its total to 307 million. Pay satellite TV fell by 6 million subscribers in 2019. Digital cable TV lost 1 million subs, and analogue cable TV shed 25 million subs.”

Excluding analogue cable TV, digital pay-TV growth is really impressive, according to Murray – rocketing from 380 million subscribers in 2010 onto 991 million at end-2019.