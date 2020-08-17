US Q2: 1.245m broadband adds

Findings from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) indicate that the largest cable and telephone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 1,245,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q2 2020, compared to a pro forma gain of about 375,000 subscribers in Q2 2019.

These top broadband providers now account for about 103.3 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 70.6 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 32.7 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in Q2 2020 were about 870,000 more than in Q2 2019 Broadband additions overall were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2012

The top cable companies added about 1,400,000 subscribers in Q2 2020 – compared to a net gain of about 530,000 subscribers in Q2 2019 Cable broadband net additions were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2007 Charter’s 850,000 net adds in Q2 2020 were more than for any provider in any previous quarter

The top wireline phone companies had a net loss of about 155,000 subscribers in Q2 2020 – compared to a net loss of about 160,000 subscribers in Q2 2019

“With the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there were more quarterly net broadband additions in Q2 2020 than in any quarter in eight years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG. “In the first half of 2020, there were over 2.4 million net broadband additions. This is the most net adds in the first half of any year since 2008.”

Broadband Providers Subscribers at end of Q2 2020 Net Adds in Q2 2020

Cable Companies Comcast 29,429,000 323,000 Charter* 28,096,000 850,000 Cox** 5,280,000 50,000 Altice 4,307,800 70,400 Mediacom 1,396,000 47,000 Cable One 838,000 45,000 WOW (WideOpenWest) 805,600 8,000 Atlantic Broadband^ 478,689 6,000

Total Top Cable 70,631,089 1,399,400

Wireline Phone Companies AT&T 15,201,000 (114,000) Verizon 6,959,000 (23,000) CenturyLink 4,638,000 (29,000) Frontier^^ 3,142,000 (41,000) Windstream 1,089,400 22,100 Consolidated 791,203 5,078 TDS 479,500 19,500 Cincinnati Bell 432,000 4,500

Total Top Telco 32,732,103 (155,822)

Total Top Broadband 103,363,192 1,243,578

Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

* Charter’s Q2 2020 results include about 160,000 net adds with 60-day free service related to the impact of COVID-19

** LRG estimate

^ Includes LRG estimate of pro forma net adds from recent acquisition

^^ Frontier includes the sale of Northwest Operations in Q2 2020

TDS includes 275,800 wireline broadband subscribers, and 203,700 cable broadband subscribers

Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households – about 6 per cent of the total are non-residential

Top cable and telephone companies represent approximately 96 per cent of all subscribers

Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings