US Q2: 1.245m broadband adds

Findings from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) indicate that the largest cable and telephone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 1,245,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q2 2020, compared to a pro forma gain of about 375,000 subscribers in Q2 2019.
These top broadband providers now account for about 103.3 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 70.6 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 32.7 million subscribers.
Findings for the quarter include:
“With the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there were more quarterly net broadband additions in Q2 2020 than in any quarter in eight years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG. “In the first half of 2020, there were over 2.4 million net broadband additions. This is the most net adds in the first half of any year since 2008.”
|Broadband Providers
|Subscribers at end of Q2 2020
|Net Adds in Q2 2020
|Cable Companies
|Comcast
|29,429,000
|323,000
|Charter*
|28,096,000
|850,000
|Cox**
|5,280,000
|50,000
|Altice
|4,307,800
|70,400
|Mediacom
|1,396,000
|47,000
|Cable One
|838,000
|45,000
|WOW (WideOpenWest)
|805,600
|8,000
|Atlantic Broadband^
|478,689
|6,000
|Total Top Cable
|70,631,089
|1,399,400
|Wireline Phone Companies
|AT&T
|15,201,000
|(114,000)
|Verizon
|6,959,000
|(23,000)
|CenturyLink
|4,638,000
|(29,000)
|Frontier^^
|3,142,000
|(41,000)
|Windstream
|1,089,400
|22,100
|Consolidated
|791,203
|5,078
|TDS
|479,500
|19,500
|Cincinnati Bell
|432,000
|4,500
|Total Top Telco
|32,732,103
|(155,822)
|Total Top Broadband
|103,363,192
|1,243,578
Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.
* Charter’s Q2 2020 results include about 160,000 net adds with 60-day free service related to the impact of COVID-19
** LRG estimate
^ Includes LRG estimate of pro forma net adds from recent acquisition
^^ Frontier includes the sale of Northwest Operations in Q2 2020
TDS includes 275,800 wireline broadband subscribers, and 203,700 cable broadband subscribers
Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households – about 6 per cent of the total are non-residential
Top cable and telephone companies represent approximately 96 per cent of all subscribers
Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings
