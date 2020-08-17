US Q2: 1.245m broadband adds

August 17, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Findings from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) indicate that the largest cable and telephone providers in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 1,245,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q2 2020, compared to a pro forma gain of about 375,000 subscribers in Q2 2019.

These top broadband providers now account for about 103.3 million subscribers, with top cable companies having 70.6 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having 32.7 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

  • Overall, broadband additions in Q2 2020 were about 870,000 more than in Q2 2019
    • Broadband additions overall were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2012
  • The top cable companies added about 1,400,000 subscribers in Q2 2020 – compared to a net gain of about 530,000 subscribers in Q2 2019
    • Cable broadband net additions were the most in any quarter since 1Q 2007
    • Charter’s 850,000 net adds in Q2 2020 were more than for any provider in any previous quarter
  • The top wireline phone companies had a net loss of about 155,000 subscribers in Q2 2020 – compared to a net loss of about 160,000 subscribers in Q2 2019

“With the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there were more quarterly net broadband additions in Q2 2020 than in any quarter in eight years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG. “In the first half of 2020, there were over 2.4 million net broadband additions. This is the most net adds in the first half of any year since 2008.”

Broadband Providers Subscribers at end of Q2 2020 Net Adds in Q2 2020

 

Cable Companies
Comcast 29,429,000 323,000
Charter* 28,096,000 850,000
Cox** 5,280,000 50,000
Altice 4,307,800 70,400
Mediacom 1,396,000 47,000
Cable One 838,000 45,000
WOW (WideOpenWest) 805,600 8,000
Atlantic Broadband^ 478,689 6,000

 

Total Top Cable 70,631,089 1,399,400

 

Wireline Phone Companies
AT&T 15,201,000 (114,000)
Verizon 6,959,000 (23,000)
CenturyLink 4,638,000 (29,000)
Frontier^^ 3,142,000 (41,000)
Windstream 1,089,400 22,100
Consolidated 791,203 5,078
TDS 479,500 19,500
Cincinnati Bell 432,000 4,500

 

Total Top Telco 32,732,103 (155,822)

 

Total Top Broadband 103,363,192 1,243,578

Sources: The Companies and Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

*  Charter’s Q2 2020 results include about 160,000 net adds with 60-day free service related to the impact of COVID-19

**  LRG estimate

^  Includes LRG estimate of pro forma net adds from recent acquisition

^^ Frontier includes the sale of Northwest Operations in Q2 2020

TDS includes 275,800 wireline broadband subscribers, and 203,700 cable broadband subscribers

Company subscriber counts may not solely represent residential households – about 6 per cent of the total are non-residential

Top cable and telephone companies represent approximately 96 per cent of all subscribers

Net additions reflect pro forma results from system sales and acquisitions, reporting adjustments, and the addition of new providers to the list – therefore, comparing totals in this release to prior releases will not produce accurate findings

 


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. US broadband: 1m+ Q1 additions
  2. US: 1.1m add broadband in Q1
  3. Research: US adds 1.16m broadband subs in Q1
  4. 625,000 US broadband adds in Q3
  5. US cable adds 1.2m broadband subs in Q1

You must be logged in to post a comment Login