Champions League record audience for Eleven Sports

The final stages of the UEFA Champions League in Lisbon is boosting the performance of Eleven Sports after the troubled lockdown phase which saw live sport suspended around the globe.

The broadcaster achieved its best result in terms of TV ratings in Portugal on linear TV and the streaming platform, while subscriptions grew by 40 per cent in the first weeks of August compared to July.

As a result, Eleven Sports 1 was the most watched premium sports channel in recent days.

The four games had an average TV share of 2.4 per cent, or 165,000 viewers, and were followed by more than 50 per cent of the streaming service customers, according to Eleven Sports Portugal.

In just one week, Eleven Sports managed to attract more than 4,000 new followers to its online networks.