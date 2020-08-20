Virgin Media switches on 1Gb broadband across Ireland

Virgin Media Ireland has switched on Gigabit Broadband services across its entire network, bringing lightning fast internet services to people, homes and businesses in towns and cities across the country.

This immediate and most extensive launch of 1Gb services makes Virgin Media the country’s largest gigabit broadband provider surpassing all other networks and contributing substantially to the achievement of Ireland’s digital goals for society and the economy.

Gigabit Broadband is available to over 97.5 per cent of premises across Virgin Media’s network, which reaches almost one million homes. Virgin Media has switched on cities, towns, counties and communities to gigabit broadband where, as of today, over 50 per cent of all occupied premises in Ireland (CSO: Occupied Premises 1.75 million) are passed by Virgin Media’s network and now have access to next-generation connectivity.

Paul Higgins, Vice President of Commercial at Virgin Media, said: “We’re proudly leading the charge to make Ireland faster by offering gigabit connectivity across our footprint. No ‘roll outs’, no timeframes, just 1Gb broadband now, for everyone. We’re not announcing plans or ambitions or focusing on limited areas. Instead, from today, we’re providing lightning fast broadband connectivity across the country on our gigabit network. We’re able to do this as a result of our constant investment across many years in our infrastructure and network capacity, now totalling over €1 billion, together with the most advanced in-home customer experience.

“We know our customers are using their broadband more than ever before with data usage increasing by 40% since March. With our announcement today, we’re able to give customers the option of 1Gb broadband and the latest in-home technology to unlock the power of this new capability. The fastest just got faster,” he added.

With Virgin Media’s lightning gigabit connection, 4K films and TV programmes, very large files and videos can be downloaded almost instantaneously, even with multiple devices using the connection simultaneously.

Gigabit broadband is available to new and existing customers and can be packaged with or without telephone, TV and mobile services. Priced at €85 per month on a 12 month contract, plus additional promotions will be available to celebrate the launch.