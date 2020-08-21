AEW welcomes fans back to TV tapings

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 per cent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida on August 27th.

To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.

For the first ticketed show on August 27th, a maximum crowd of 10 per cent capacity will be permitted. Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 per cent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically distance from any person who is not a member of their pod.

“We’ve missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from them, they’ve missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person,” said Tony Khan, AEW President and CEO.

“Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation,“ Khan added. “The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can’t wait for the August 27th Dyamite, as the road to All Out will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.“