Film4 Collection launching on BritBox UK

BritBox UK has announced that a collection of 25 titles, primarily drawn from the Film4 library will be available on the service from September 17th.

A further 25 titles will be added before the end of the year. FIlm 4 says the selection has been curated to reflect the modern and contemporary British cinema synonymous with its brand.

Some of the titles available from September 17th include Trainspotting (pictured), The Long Good Friday, Sexy Beast, Shallow Grave, Mona Lisa, Croupier and The Inbetweeners Movie.