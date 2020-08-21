ITN appoints Akhlaq as CTO

ITN has announced that Mohammed Akhlaq will join as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from October 1st.

Akhlaq most recently worked with Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), where he has held senior strategic technology roles since 2016, latterly as a consultant and previously as Director of Technical Operations. He has also held roles at the BBC and Al Jazeera.

As ITN’s CTO, Akhlaq will join ITN’s Senior Leadership Team and will lead the technical strategy for the company, guiding the management and development of broadcast operations, technology infrastructure, media management and workflows.

Akhlaq will take over from outgoing CTO Bevan Gibson, who is taking up an exciting new role outside of ITN after six years with the company.

Anna Mallett, CEO of ITN, commented: “I am delighted that Mohammed will be joining the Senior Leadership Team and providing strategic leadership in such an important area for ITN. He has an impressive track record in broadcast technology built over many years in the industry and I know he is looking forward to leading our fantastic Technology team. ITN has a long history of pioneering technical innovation, and Mohammed will bring real expertise, commercial nous and energy to this crucial role.”

Akhlaq said: “I’m really excited to be joining ITN at such a pivotal time. Bevan and the team have done a phenomenal job, not least in how they’ve found solutions to the unique challenges presented by the global pandemic, and I’m looking forward to working with what is clearly a very talented and dedicated team.”



