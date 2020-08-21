ITV, BBC invest big in BritBox Australia

ITV and BBC Studios (BBCS) are set to invest more than A$35 million (€21.2m) into BritBox’s Australian operation, which is scheduled to launch this autumn.

BBCS and ITV will both invest A$17.7m ($12.7m) into the SVoD platform over the next three years.

The service, which launched in the US in 2017, and has since also rolled out in Canada and the UK, offers an array of UK programming largely gathered from the public service broadcasters.

ITV has confirmed to the London Stock Exchange that BritBox Australia is on track to launch on time despite the ongoing pandemic.