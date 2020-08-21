NENT Group extends Scottish football rights

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has extended its exclusive Nordic rights to Scottish Premiership football until the end of the 2024/2025 season. NENT Group will show 48 Scottish Premiership matches live every season on its Viaplay streaming service in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, as well as in Iceland for the first time.

As part of NENT Group’s extended agreement, Viaplay viewers can also stream 35 additional games every season from the second-tier Scottish Championship and from the Scottish League Cup.

Kim Mikkelsen, NENT Group Head of Sport: “Scottish football has held a special place in the hearts of Nordic fans for over half a century – from the pioneering Scandinavian signings by Dundee United and Greenock Morton in the 1960s all the way to the rampant finishing that made Henrik Larsson Celtic’s greatest ever overseas player. This long-term extension of NENT Group’s Scottish Premiership rights reinforces our position as the Nordic home of live football, and we’re particularly looking forward to bringing the drama and intensity of the Scottish game to Viaplay viewers in Iceland for the very first time.”

The agreement has been brokered by Infront.