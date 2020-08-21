Survey: 59% happy to only stream sport

Research from cloud-based video production company Grabyo reveals that 59 per cent of UK sports fans would be willing to switch exclusively to streaming for live content and the latest highlights.

The report shows that since January 2020, subscriptions to online streaming platforms have increased in every age group, increasing by over 20 per cent for consumers over 50 years old.

During lockdown, many publishers have taken to streaming higher quality social video, both live and on-demand, leading to a surge in OTT usage as an alternative for fans during the absence of live sports.

In contrast, traditional pay-TV subscriptions have seen a have seen a fall in consumption of 9 per cent in the same period, and now, for the first time, around the same number of sports fans currently watch sports on pay-TV (68 per cent) and social media (66 per cent).

This change in consumption habits has caused a shift in attitudes towards watching sports on digital platform, with 59 per cent of sports fans now willing to watch sports exclusively via streaming, and 63 per cent of these fans willing to spend over £10 per month on online services that carry live sports and highlights.

Speaking on the findings, Gareth Capon, CEO at Grabyo, said: “Sports fans of all ages have been convinced by the value of streaming. Companies like BT Sport are already moving towards this model that combines the flexibility of streaming with the quality the audience demands. Our report shows this shift will be well received by fans. Sports broadcasters need to offer a broader proposition to capture younger consumers and with the rapid growth in streaming services in older consumer segments, the risk of losing audience share is greater than it ever has been.”

Though it remains to be seen, the long term economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on consumer spending in the UK may be a key driver in a shift to lower priced, more flexible streaming services among sports fans and the wider viewing population alike.

The At Home Video Trends 2020 report surveyed over 2,000 UK consumers on their video consumption and purchasing habits, following a previous survey of 2000 consumers in January. The research analysed how the change in the lives of UK consumers, caused by the pandemic, has affected the video industry and how viewers choose to consume content.