Analyst: Movie windowing set for change

The latest research from Ampere Analysis has found that Covid-19’s negative impact on box office revenue will provide incentives to accelerate the move towards new movie windowing models.
Disney’s announcement that the much-anticipated Mulan will no longer be given a theatrical release but instead will be available to watch as a premium release on its streaming service (Disney+) is a clear indication as to how studios are thinking about windowing and release strategies in a depressed theatrical market. To assess the viability of a selection of alternative approaches, Ampere has created a fictional mid-tier movie and modelled a series of windowing scenarios based on market trends.
Coming to a screen near you…The Ampere Movie
To examine the options open for film studios in a post-Covid world, Ampere has modelled four scenarios of new windowing practices studios may adopt:
A window of opportunity
Ampere compared these scenarios to the income it would have expected the title to have generated pre-2020, and the income it now expects a title to make under the status quo in 2021. In a pre-Covid world, many of the scenarios would have offered only marginal gains (with significant risks) compared to a traditional release strategy. However, in post-Covid markets, these options have started to look like viable opportunities.
Universal and AMC deal provides the most stable model
International releases and blockbusters to struggle in a PVoD-only model
Ampere’s Scenario 1 was modelled on PVoD completely replacing the theatrical model. Films released on PVoD are sufficiently high-end to normally warrant a cinema release, with recent examples including Disney’s Mulan and Universal’s Trolls World Tour. There is a significant appetite for home rental and purchase, with the domestic US transactional video market at roughly 40 per cent of theatrical’s size. In principle, some titles could earn comparable amounts from PVoD as from theatrical distribution.
However, for high-end blockbuster titles, which are typically able to obtain greater cuts of box office revenue, and international releases (in markets where the digital rental and retail market is less well developed), a pure PVoD approach would be far more risky. To account for this, split models would be more appropriate, with strategies tailored according to local importance of a title and the appetite for home rental and retail.
D2C models are more viable if they incorporate theatrical release
Ampere’s research revealed that a theatrical to D2C model is likely to be more feasible than a pure D2C model (bypassing theatrical entirely). However, both approaches are dependent on numerous influencing factors. Whether the model suits any given title is contingent on the retention of any new subscribers who signed up to watch the movie, and therefore the strategy is reliant on keeping both wider catalogue costs, and subscriber churn rates, down.
“Looking forward, Ampere believes some of the major studios will adopt split strategies that can utilise PVoD while maintaining the benefits of theatrical distribution,” commented Peter Ingram, Analyst at Ampere Analysis. “Most of the studios have been experimenting with strategies during lockdown that completely eschew the theatrical window. However, despite the change we are expecting to the cinema market, theatrical remains one of the best revenue streams for titles throughout their life cycle. Not only do most people see the film in its theatrical window, but tickets are charged on an individual basis. By comparison, when a film is bought via PVoD, or watched via an SVoD service, it can be shared with friends and family under a single transaction.”
