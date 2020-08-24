Liberty unveils green STB

Liberty Global is introducing what it claims is its greenest-ever set-top box, delivering a world-class viewing experience while dramatically reducing energy consumption and the use of plastics.

Designed in-house by engineers at Liberty Global and manufactured by CommScope, the compact, multi-faceted 4K Mini TV Box combines a high-quality customer experience and rich choice of content with extremely low power consumption and a casing partially made from recycled plastic.

The 4K Mini TV Box will be available immediately to UPC Poland customers and will be introduced in other Liberty Global markets in due course.

Despite its small size, Liberty Global says the media box gives customers complete control over their entertainment experience by providing access to the full spectrum of content including live TV, replay TV, on demand content and access to a range of in-built OTT apps, all in crystal-clear image quality up to 4K, combined with Dolby sound. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box also allows users to stream self-generated content from their phones direct to their TV and is operated by a Bluetooth-connected voice-enabled remote control.

Built with a seamless user set-up experience in mind, the 4K Mini TV Box is powered by Liberty Global’s next-generation TV platform, Horizon 4. It is the company’s first all-IP device, meaning that all it needs to run is a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection from a cable, fibre or mobile source. It can also run on the power from a TV’s USB input, which means it doesn’t even require access to a power socket.

Combining innovation with sustainability, the set-top box is made from 35 per cent recycled plastic and uses no single-use plastic in its casing. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box reduces energy consumption by 77 per cent compared to previous set-top boxes and has a maximum power usage of under 5W, even when watching 4K content.

According to Liberty Global, the launch of the eco-friendly box reinforces its position as a TMT industry leader in sustainability. The company has been featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index every year for the past eight years and in 2019 was placed in the Top 3 most sustainable companies worldwide.

“Our new 4K box is very small in size, but it packs a mighty punch, giving our customers a cutting-edge 4K viewing experience across the full spectrum of live, on-demand and streamed content,” stated Enrique Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global. “Moreover, the 4K Mini TV Box combines technological innovation with our long-standing commitment to sustainability, delivering a world-class viewing experience while reducing energy consumption and use of plastics.”

“At UPC Poland, customer satisfaction is paramount to us, so we are committed to delivering outstanding customer care combined with best in-class connectivity and entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” added Robert Redeleanu, CEO Liberty Global, Eastern Europe. “I am thrilled that Poland is the first country within Liberty Global to launch the new 4K Mini TV Box, and confident it will help us further enhance our unique customer experience. As we bring new innovations to our millions of customers and new premises, we are well on top of the convergence game in the market.”