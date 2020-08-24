Love Island USA on ITV2

ITV2 has announcesd that Love Island USA will be broadcast on the channel from September 7th.

Starting next month, viewers will be able to follow season two of the US version of the international reality sensation, as a new cast of Islanders are welcomed to the content. This season, the singletons will be sequestered in a ‘bubble’ at a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell, in Las Vegas.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to preside over the antics as these singles embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said: “We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year. Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten Covid with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational. Certainly the villa is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing. We believeLove Island fans will embrace this Sin City twist, my bet is the series will be another big hit.”

Love Island USA is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, with David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive producing. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group.

ITV Studios handles global distribution for Love Island and brokered the deal for ITV2 to air the series. Deals have also been secured so far with Bell Media in Canada, which will simulcast the series, as well as with Nine Network in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, Virgin Media Ireland, RTL in the Netherlands, TV2 in Norway and TV4 in Sweden.